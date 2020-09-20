Ohio Investigative Unit cites two local bars for violating COVID-19 health orders

*Watch Gov. DeWine provide an update on coronavirus in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited two local bars overnight for violating COVID-19 health orders.

They visited the following liquor-permitted establishments:

Vivid Cocktail Lounge, Maple Heights, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment with the assistance of the Maple Heights Police Department after receiving multiple complaints from citizens and the local health department. Agents and officers entered the establishment and found approximately 60 to 70 patrons tightly packed into one area. Patrons were shoulder-to-shoulder and movement through the crowd was difficult without having direct contact. Patrons were congregating with no social distancing measures or physical barriers in place.

Tavern Off Broadway, Bedford, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment with the assistance of the Bedford Police Department. Agents and officers arrived at the establishment shortly after 11:30 p.m. observing approximately 10 patrons inside and evidence of recent sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages. Upon entry to the establishment, agents witnessed attempts to conceal the activity.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“We continue to see that most of the permit premises are following the precautions put in place to make their establishments safe and they are complying with the directives,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “As agents continue to conduct compliance checks they take enforcement action when egregious violations like these are observed.”

