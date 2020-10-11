Ohio Investigative Unit cites two local bars for violating COVID-19 health orders

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the recent spike in coronavirus cases above.*

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Investigative Unit cited multiple bars overnight for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, agents visited the following local establishments:

157 Lounge, Kent, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents witnessed approximately 100 patrons within the establishment congregating, dancing, and not social distancing. The staff did nothing to correct the issue.

Vivid Restaurant, Maple Heights, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. This is the third time agents cited the premises for violating health orders. After receiving multiple complaints from residents, Maple Heights Police Department and agents jointly visited the location. When officers and agents entered the establishment, they witnessed the same egregious conditions, including approximately 60 patrons who were tightly packed into one half of the premises; no social distancing measures or physical barriers in place; and patrons shoulder-to-shoulder leaving no room to maneuver through the crowd without direct contact. Officers and agents saw some corrective measures put into place since the last citation, however staff were not controlling the congregating of patrons. The establishment was cited on June 13 and September 20.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

