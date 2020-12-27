Ohio Investigative Unit cites two Eastlake bars for violating COVID-19 health orders

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited multiple establishments overnight for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, citations were issued to the following local bars:

The Deck Lounge in Eastlake: Cited for improper conduct – disorderly activities. Agents entered the establishment at 8:20 p.m. and observed approximately 60 people. The patrons were standing and walking freely about with alcoholic beverages. Facial coverings were not worn by bar staff or patrons. Patrons were closely congregated, making it difficult to move without coming into contact with one another. No physical barriers were in place. The establishment was cited in March for improper conduct – disorderly activity and allowing consumption of alcohol not purchased at premises.

Vybez Lounge in Eastlake: Cited for improper conduct disorderly activity. Agents and officers from the Eastlake Police Department went to the location at 9:45 p.m. to deliver a citation stemming from a police case. Upon entering agents observed numerous patrons occupying consecutive seats at the bar with no social distancing measures or physical barriers in place. Patrons were permitted to stand, congregate and dance while consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents also issued a second citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity stemming from the Eastlake case on December 20. On that date Eastlake Officers found the location to be fully operational with approximately 100 patrons inside at 10:50 p.m.

The above cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

