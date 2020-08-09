Ohio Investigative Unit cites six businesses for violating coronavirus health orders

*Watch our report above on a pool bar in Put-in-Bay being issued a citation.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Investigative Unit cited six establishments in southern Ohio for violating coronavirus health orders.

According to a press release, agents issued citations to the following businesses after witnessing violations.

Wayne County Speedway, Orville: Received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents, along with the health department, observed several health violations. One of those violations included the majority of employees and staff not wearing facial coverings as required.

Moose Lodge, Waverly: Received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption and insanitary conditions (alcoholic beverages not maintained in potable condition). At approximately 12:30 a.m. agents entered the establishment and observed patrons consuming beer.

Kings Grill, Lebanon: Received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents entered the establishment and were able to purchase beer at 10:45 p.m., after the 10 p.m. time restriction for on-premises sales of alcoholic beverages.

Laynes Lounge, New Carlisle: Received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the permit premises and were able to purchase beer at 10:45 p.m. and again at 11:15 p.m., after the 10 p.m. time restriction for on-premises sales and consumption of alcohol of alcoholic beverages

Tempe Taco, Reynoldsburg: Received an administrative citation for sale of beverages for off-premises consumption. A complaint was received indicating patrons could purchase more than three mixed drinks to go without a food purchase. Agents visited the establishment and were able to purchase four alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption.

Burnzie's Old Trail, Columbus: Received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment and were able to purchase a beer from the bar at 10:30 p.m., after the 10 p.m. time restriction for on-premises sales of alcoholic beverages.

“The majority of establishments we visit are doing everything they can to provide a safe environment for their patrons,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “It is no surprise to see so many following the precautions put in place to make their establishments safe and compliant with the directives. Agents will continue to conduct compliance checks and take enforcement action when egregious violations are observed.”

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits. The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws.

