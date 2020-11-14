Ohio Investigative Unit cites several local bars for violating COVID-19 health orders

*Watch our one-on-one interview with Governor DeWine in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Investigative Unit cited multiple bars here in Northeast Ohio for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, the following establishments were issued citations:

Strongsville Café, Strongsville: Received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and after hours consumption – Rule 80. At 11:25 p.m., agents found 20 to 25 patrons and the liquor permit holder inside the establishment consuming alcoholic beverages. The patrons were closely gathered with no identifiable safety measures in place throughout the premises to promote social distancing.

Sky Mediterranean, Parma Heights: Received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after hours sale – Rule 80 and after hours consumption – Rule 80. Just before midnight, agents found the establishment was heavily occupied with widespread alcoholic beverage consumption and continued beverage sales. There were approximately 150 patrons inside, with egregious violations of health orders. Agents observed little to no social distancing or physical barriers in place as patrons stood and walked freely while consuming alcoholic beverages. Due to the large number of patrons inside, agents were unable to move about the premise without direct physical contact. The liquor permit was cited on October 31 for similar violations.

Arabica and Dance.com, Parma Heights: Received improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment and observed approximately 125 patrons present with more attempting to enter. Few of those patrons were wearing masks and there were no safety measures in place throughout the premise to promote social distancing . Patrons gathered closely on the dance floor and in the seating areas.

V Lounge, Cleveland: OIU Agents, Cleveland Division of police and fire, and the Cleveland Department of Public Health observed numerous health order violations. This location was found to be operating without a liquor permit, therefore a criminal charge of illegal sales will be presented to the Cleveland Municipal Prosecutor’s Office.

The other cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

