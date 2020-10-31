Ohio Investigative Unit cites four local bars for violating COVID-19 health orders

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss Halloween celebrations in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited several bars across the state for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, the following local bars were issued citations:

BG’s Main Event, Rittman, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents went to the establishment to issue citations stemming from Rittman Police Department cases on October 23 and October 24. When the agents entered, they observed approximately 75 to 80 patrons congregating and not maintaining social distancing during a Halloween party. Employees were not wearing facial coverings or trying to comply with health orders. The bar also received two additional citations based on the Rittman Police Department reports, each for after hours consumption and furnishing alcohol to an intoxicated person.

The Electric Co., Mansfield, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed approximately 100 patrons congregating and not maintaining social distancing during a Halloween party. Employees were not wearing facial coverings or trying to comply with health orders.

Carney’s, Cleveland, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and after hours sale – Rule 80. Agents visited the establishment at 10:20 p.m. and observed egregious violations such as approximately 60 to 75 patrons crowded close together with no social distance or physical barriers present in any portion of the premises. Patrons occupied every seat at the bar with many more standing directly behind others to order drinks. The bar continued selling alcoholic beverages after hours. Agents purchased an alcoholic beverage after hours.

Dreamers, Cleveland, received citations for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after hours sale – Rule 80 and after hours consumption – Rule 80. Upon entry after 11:45 p.m., agents observed egregious violations such as patrons shoulder-to-shoulder throughout the premises with no social distance or physical barriers. Agents observed no safety measures in place throughout the premises. Patrons occupied nearly every seat at the bar and there was little room to move without having direct contact. Bar staff continued to serve and numerous patrons consumed alcoholic beverages.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

