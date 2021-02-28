Ohio Investigative Unit cites five local bars for violating COVID-19 health orders

*Watch our report above on restaurant workers wanting priority for the vaccine.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Investigative Unit cited multiple establishments this weekend for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, they include the following bars here in Northeast Ohio:

Waterbury Coach House, Lakewood: Received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents investigated the liquor permit after receiving a complaint. At 8:55 p.m., agents witnessed patrons occupying consecutive seats at the bar. More patrons stood directly behind others to order. No social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place. This establishment was previously cited on January 8 for improper conduct – disorderly activity.

Harvest Saloon, Strongsville: Received a citation for improper conduct disorderly activity. Agents conducted an investigation after receiving a complaint. As agents entered the establishment, they observed approximately 200 patrons inside and a live band playing. Little to no social distancing measures were in place as patrons stood shoulder-to-shoulder throughout the establishment. Most of the seats were occupied, as numerous patrons stood behind attempting to order. Agents observed little to no physical barriers in place separating social groups. Agents issued the citation at 11:25 p.m.

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill, Parma Heights: Received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents and Parma Height Police Department entered the establishment and observed approximately 200 patrons inside. Patrons occupied every seat at the bar as more stood behind others attempting to order. Additional patrons were observed standing, moving freely and congregating while consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents issued the citation today at 12:50 a.m.

Sky Mediterranean, Parma Heights: Received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents entered the location to issue a citation, which stemmed from a Parma Heights Police Department case on February 20. The case indicated officers were dispatched to the location for a fight. Upon arrival, they witnessed approximately 200 to 300 patrons and egregious violations of the health order. Numerous fights were in progress and resulted in several surrounding police agencies being called to assist. Based on the information provided by the Parma Heights Police Department, agents issued the citation today at 1:10 a.m. This liquor permit was also cited on October 30 and November 13 for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after hours consumption and after hours sales. Two other citations were issued on December 18. Both the citations were for improper conduct -disorderly activity. One of those citations stemmed from a Parma Heights Police Department case.

Colebrook Lounge, Orwell: Received citations for improper conduct – disorderly activity, insanitary conditions (fixtures, equipment, tables, counters, coolers/refrigerators, or utensils not clean or sanitary), and insanitary conditions (alcoholic beverages not maintained in potable condition). Agents and deputies from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office observed patrons closely congregating and occupying consecutive seats at the bar. Little to no social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place. Agents issued the citation today at 12:20 a.m.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.