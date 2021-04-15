Ohio House unanimously passes $300M coronavirus relief plan; bill advances to Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio House unanimously passed a $300 million coronavirus relief plan on Thursday.

According to officials, House Bill 168 aims to support small businesses, veterans, and child care throughout Ohio.

The bipartisan legislation is reportedly supported through critical federal aid due to the ongoing issues from the pandemic.

The bill allocates aid as followed:

$20 million for indoor entertainment grants

$10 million for new business relief grants

$150 million for small business assistance

$4.7 million to support county fairs

$3 million for Ohio’s two veterans homes

$112 million for child care

“This is one of the coronavirus relief bills designed to give vital assistance and aid to the many parts of the state and our constituents. This will help a lot of Ohioans in need,” Rep. Mike Loychik’s (R-Bazetta) said on the House floor. Loychik is a joint sponsor of the bill.

You can read the legislation in its entirety, here:

Officials say indoor entertainment venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will be awarded grants in the amounts of $10,000, $20,000, and $30,000 based on factors such as demonstrated loss of revenue due to canceled events or performances.

New business relief grants will be distributed in sums of $10,000 for new businesses in the state opening after January 1, 2020.

Additionally, the plan’s small business grant will provide grants of $10,000 to all eligible applicants who applied for grants under the Small Business Grant Relief Program on or before December 11, 2020, but whose requests were not funded.

The bill now moves to the Senate for further consideration.