Ohio House passes bill to prohibit Gov. DeWine, health department from closing businesses

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Some in the Ohio House of Representatives are working to make sure businesses are not shut down again during the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Today, the House passed House Bill 612, or the Business Fairness Act, which actively prevents the Ohio Department of Health or Gov. Mike DeWine from ordering the closure of any business. The bill passed with a vote of 75-11 and now heads to the Senate.

Meanwhile, coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the state.

DeWine — who was on a tour of the state today talking about his announced curfew order, which goes into effect Thursday and runs 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days (as seen in the video above) — said he would not sign such a bill if it arrived on his desk.

“This is a direct attack on public health, it’s an attack on the safety of the people of Ohio,” DeWine said about the legislation during a stop at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Cuyahoga County issued a stay-at-home order today, which advises people only leave their homes for a limited number of reasons, including work, school, grocery shopping and other essential trips. No business were officially shut down in the order, which lasts until Dec. 17.

