Ohio House passes bill restricting authority of Ohio Dept. of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton

*Watch the video above to see an interview with Ohio House Speaker Rep. Larry Householder about the passage of SB 1.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday restricting the authority of Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

According to Senate Bill 1, any orders issued by her would expire after 14 days unless approved for an extension from a bi-partisan committee, which is made up of members from the House and Senate. The committee would then decide how long it would last.

“Any order of the Director of Health issued under section 3701.13 of the Revised Code on or after April 29, 2020, shall cease to be effective fourteen days after the effective date of this section, unless the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review approves extensions of the orders under section 101.36 of the Revised Code, as enacted by this act.

Dr. Acton has recently come under fire by some lawmakers and residents for her decision to extend the Stay Safe Ohio order in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters have even gone as far as standing outside her home with signs demanding the state reopen.

*Read more on the latest ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ order, here.*

Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement about Wednesday’s vote:

“My administration is focused on the important things we need to do to help businesses responsibly reopen while protecting Ohioans’ health and safety. This week alone, this included increasing coronavirus testing and tracing, balancing Ohio’s budget, and working on plans to move Ohio’s economy forward. Ohioans need their legislators focused on these important issues. Creating more uncertainty regarding public health and employee safety is the last thing we need as we work to restore consumer confidence in Ohio’s economy.”

A spokesperson tells FOX 8 that the governor would veto SB 1 if it makes it to his desk.

The legislation now moves on to the Senate for review.

Related Content New York Times video examines Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s popularity

Armed protesters gathered outside statehouse demanding DeWine reopen Ohio Video Video

Ohio Gov. DeWine announces $775 million in budget cuts because of coronavirus pandemic Video Video