Ohio House moves to make to-go cocktails permanent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that would make the sale of to-go cocktails permanent. House Bill 669 now moves to the Ohio Senate for consideration.

In April, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed a rule permitting establishments with liquor licenses to sell and deliver alcohol for off-premises consumption. Under the rule, customers could buy two alcohol beverages per meal for carryout. It was an effort to help restaurants amid the coronavirus shutdown.

This bill does not set a limit on the number of drinks. The alcoholic beverages must be in sealed containers or covered cups.

If passed, HB 669 also allows for consumption on outdoor areas adjacent to bars and restaurants with written consent of the property owner.

Read House Bill 669 here

Representatives from the Ohio Craft Brewers Association and Ohio Restaurant Association spoke in favor of the bill during committee meetings.

