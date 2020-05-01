Ohio hospitals can begin performing procedures on Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Beginning Friday, hospitals across Ohio can perform medical procedures as long as they do not require an overnight stay.

This is the first step in restarting the state’s economy after weeks of lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“Truthfully, these are things that we still consider to be really important. So there might be people who need a mammogram, for example or a heart test, a cardiac test, immunization. So things that people were putting off because it wasn’t an emergency,” said Dr. Brook Watts, vice-president and chief quality officer for the MetroHealth System.

She said the hospital will have intense sanitizing and social distancing practices in place. Each patient who visits will be required to wear a mask and undergo a health screening.

“We ask you in advance to bring your own mask, if you have one… If you don’t have one, we’re going to provide one for you when you arrive… No patient comes into MetroHealth without a screening for fever and for symptoms of COVID,” Watts said.

Just as routine procedures can start back up at Ohio hospitals on Friday, the same is true for other medical providers, such as veterinary clinics and dental offices.

“Our suppliers have limited. We’re only allowed to get three boxes of masks every 15 days, hand sanitizers’s very difficult to get, gowns are difficult to get,” Dr. Brad McCormack said.

Many dentists in Ohio gave up their supply of masks and gloves when the state started stockpiling for hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. That’s why employees and patients told Fox 8 they still have safety concerns.

“Some of them have asked to get that back. That’s a work in progress,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

“If a practice does not have the appropriate gear, they are not gonna move forward,” said Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Some veterinarians we spoke to said they will resume some discontinued services. Others will continue to keep the lobby closed and greet customers and their pets at the curb.

According to the governor’s reopening order, all healthcare facilities that resume services must adhere to infection control practices, have sufficient personal protective equipment and talk with patients about the risk of contracting COVID-19.

