COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 19,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, extending a streak of week-over-week increases to seven.

This week followed last week’s theme, again reporting over 10,000 cases. The 21-day daily average — now at 2,215 — has now eclipsed 2,000. The average has increased from the week prior when it was 1,700.

The state averaged about 2,790 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, the highest rate since Feb. 22. Cases are up 22% over last week.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged the consistent rise in cases during his Wednesday COVID-19 press conference. He noted some possibilities about the new data, but also reminded the state that current case totals are a fraction of what they were in January.

"Some of this is because fewer people are now getting tested, or they're not reporting their test results, that is certainly a factor," Vanderhoff said. "But even taking that into account, it's clear from looking at the numbers that we're still doing well when it comes to the volume of severe disease we're dealing with."

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Although cases are ticking up and more people are being hospitalized with the virus, fewer people are dying from it. The 473 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 68 per day) are up from 353 last week and 296 two weeks ago.

40 more Ohioans died of COVID-19 in the past week, a decrease from 57 deaths last week, 65 deaths two weeks ago, 68 deaths three weeks ago, and 94 deaths a month ago.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 2,743,577 +19,536 Hospitalizations 116,307 +473 Deaths 38,590 +40 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly, on Thursdays.

6,284 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days, per ODH data. Another 6,801 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around 6 in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,327,581 +6,284 – % of all Ohioans 62.69% +0.06% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 66.62% +0.05% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,799,988 +6,801 – % of all Ohioans 58.17% +0.05% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 61.83% +0.06% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly, on Thursdays.