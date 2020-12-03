Ohio hits 15% coronavirus infection rate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The State of Ohio has hit a 15% COVID-19 infection rate, a measurement the health department has used for several months to indicate states where the virus is widespread.

15% was the infection rate warning level given by the Ohio Department of Health to other states in its weekly travel advisory.

After hovering under a 3% infection rate in September, Ohio’s testing shows the virus is more widespread.

The 15% infection rate is the 7 day moving average.

The most recent day’s test results show an infection rate over 18%.

Data indicates that the infection rate will continue to rise, as there has been no plateau in new cases and a continued increase in hospitalizations.

Ohio has seen 437,928 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March.

5,208 people are currently being treated for coronavirus at Ohio hospitals.

6,671 people in the state have died.