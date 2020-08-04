Ohio High School Football Coaches Association meets with Lt. Gov. Husted, nothing concrete revealed for season

COLUMBUS (WJW) — While the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced plans to proceed with all sports this fall, there are still many unknowns heading into the season due to coronavirus concerns.

And despite Lt. Gov. Jon Husted meeting with the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association today there weren’t a ton of concrete answers coming out of the meeting, which had no official agenda from the start.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming high school football season as it stands right now:

Practices can continue for contact sports in districts where play is still allowed (for example, Cleveland Metropolitan School District has canceled football for the year, as seen in the video above).

No school vs. school scrimmages are permitted at this time.

OHSAA has announced that if contact sports are not approved for competition by the governor’s office by Sept. 4, all other sports seasons will be condensed to allow for fall sports to play at a different time.

The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association released a COVID-19 recommendations proposal back in July, which Husted reportedly approved of. During today’s meeting, Husted reportedly said that the future season relies on these guidelines begin followed.

