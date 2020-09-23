Ohio health order reopens self-serve food stations, not buffets

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health issued an amended order on Wednesday that reopens self-serve food stations.

They were halted, along with many other Ohio industries, when the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen on May 12, with catering centers and banquet halls back open in June.

The addition to the order applies to retail food establishments, like grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations. Think hot dogs and donuts. It does not open buffets, the state health department said.

The order, signed by Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes, includes continued emphasis on other COVID-19 safety precautions like wearing masks, cleaning high-touch surfaces, maintaining social distance and washing hands.

There have been 146,753 total confirmed and probable cases, and 4,687 deaths in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: