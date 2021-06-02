Ohio health officials warn COVID-19 threat isn’t over; 334 new cases and 62 more deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 334 COVID-19 cases, 91 hospitalizations, 16 intensive care unit admissions and 62 deaths were reported to the state health department. The daily case numbers are less than half of the 21-day average.

COVID-19 data was not reported on Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday and mortality numbers were delayed until Wednesday, causing an influx in deaths.

There have been more than 1.1 million cases and 19,923 deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Health said more than 5.3 million people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s more than 45 percent of the population. In the last 24 hours, vaccinations were started in 11,207 Ohioans.

It comes on the first day without the majority of Ohio’s remaining COVID-19 health orders. Safety protocols for nursing homes and assisted living facilities are still in effect.

“Starting today, masking and social distancing will no longer be required in Ohio. Yes, these orders have been lifted, but not because there is no threat of COVID-19, not because that threat has passed, but because the progress we’ve made with the vaccination makes it appropriate to shift the responsibility from government mandates to the hands of the people of Ohio,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health.

“Businesses, work places and schools are permitting to require masking or social distancing at their discretion to keep customers, employees and students safe.”

All Ohioans 12+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Schedule your vaccination today: https://t.co/37EojBK0g0. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/AVsd6u1mmU — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) June 1, 2021

Vanderhoff said those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks, especially indoors.

“If someone is not vaccinated, they simply do not have the same level of protection as the rest of us who are vaccinated.”