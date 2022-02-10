Live video: Ohio health officials hold COVID-19 news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health held a news conference providing an update on COVID-19 and urging booster shots Thursday morning.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Sara Bode, primary care pediatrician and Medical Director Care Connection School-Based Health and Mobile Clinics at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Steven Gordon Chair of Infectious Disease at the Cleveland Clinic.

COVID cases in the state appear to be on a decline, while hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions are also decreasing. On Thursday, 4,271 cases, 318 hospitalizations and 46 ICU admissions were reported to the state health department in the previous 24 hours. There were no deaths.

“Significantly just in the last week alone, the state’s hospitalization numbers have declined by 18%. A further sign that the omicron wave is in fact receding about as quickly as it arose,” Vanderhoff said. He said hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of the state’s progress and those hospitalized with COVID are largely unvaccinated.

The state’s top doctor said Ohio still has a COVID-19 problem, as case rates remain high by Centers for Disease Control standards.

Vanderhoff said many Ohioans have not received their COVID booster shots. Gordon said booster shots make a measurable difference in preventing deaths, especially in older residents. Immuno-compromised people should get boosters every four months, while others should get them every five months, per CDC guidelines.