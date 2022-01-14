Ohio health officials react after Supreme Court upholds health care vaccine mandate

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Supreme Court has had the final word, upholding a federal vaccine mandate that would impact more than an estimated 10.3 million eligible healthcare workers in the U.S.

“It definitely is a pretty profound policy. I mean, it’s going to require complete compliance from all of our member hospitals,” said John Palmer, Director of Public Affairs for the Ohio Hospital Association.

The mandate was introduced in November for facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs and had been stalled due to litigation.

“Medicare and Medicaid services are a big portion of our patients that come into our facilities,” said Palmer.

The Ohio Hospital Association represents 250 hospitals and 15 health systems in the state and will be supporting them through the process.

“We have deadlines on the horizon, and working with hospitals, they’re going to be working in good faith to meet those deadlines and to get employees vaccinated,” said Palmer.

A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said more than 85% of their caregivers are vaccinated. They said in a statement, “We are reviewing the ruling and plan to comply with the federal requirements. We will provide additional details in the coming days.”

A representative with University Hospitals also released a statement, saying: “We believe, consistent with the scientific consensus, that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are the most effective way to protect our caregivers, patients and community from severe illness resulting in hospitalization and death. Since the vaccine became available in late 2020, University Hospitals has encouraged our caregivers to get vaccinated, educated them on the benefits of vaccination and made vaccines readily available to them. The overwhelming majority of our caregivers are vaccinated and we are grateful to them all for their service during this challenging time. We are reviewing the most recent ruling to ensure compliance with federal requirements.”

The mandate applies to more than just hospitals.

“Most of our members are under it, the ones that are home health agencies, hospices, ICFs and skilled-nursing are all under it,” said Pete Van Runkle, Executive Director of the Ohio Health Care Association.

They represent more than 1,000 long-term care providers who are worried about losing staff.

“Completely scared, freaked out, upset, just not knowing where they’re going to end up,” Van Runkle said.

They are supporting their members by making sure they understand the requirements and are hoping there will be accommodations for good-faith effort.

“It’s not for lack of trying, and to think that they could be penalized for basically not firing people that are needed to take care of the people that they are basically sworn to serve, it’s a tough spot,” Van Runkle said.