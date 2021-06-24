Ohio’s top doctor: Myocarditis from COVID-19 vaccines very rare

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio health experts held a news conference on COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis on Thursday.

Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff led the discussion. He was joined by Dr. Saurabh Rajpal of the department of internal medicine at Ohio State University and pediatric cardiologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Dr. Simon Lee.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart. As of June 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration had confirmed 323 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, inflammation of the sac that surrounds the heart, in people younger than 30 who had received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That’s out of more than 310 million doses administered in the U.S.

Vanderhoff said this is a very rare side effect and most young people who experience myocarditis have very mild cases. They often recover on their own or with minimal treatment, he said.

“Thanks to the extensive safety monitoring systems in the United States, we can really have confidence that we have the systems in place to identify this risk, though it is very small,” Vanderhoff said.

He emphasized the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the risks.