Ohio health official estimates 100,000 Ohioans already carrying coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says 1 percent of our population is carrying the coronavirus. That’s more than 100,000 people.

There are five confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio: three in Cuyahoga County, one in Stark County and one in Trumbull County. There are 52 people under investigation and 333 under health supervision.

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a series of orders, including a ban on mass gatherings and closing K-12 schools.

“I know it is very hard for us to get our heads around this and we’re all waking up to this new reality,” Acton said.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

