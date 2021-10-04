Ohio health leaders urge pregnant women to get vaccinated for COVID-19 following CDC warning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday with other health leaders to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Last week the CDC issued an alert to women who are pregnant, recently pregnant or who are trying to get pregnant.

The federal health agency reports 97% of pregnant women who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

Coronavirus can cause pregnancy risks, according to the CDC.

The risks include pre-term birth, stillbirth, and complications for the baby after birth.

Women who were infected most frequently got coronavirus during the third trimester.

The data is based on cities, counties or states that track COVID-19 data on pregnant women and their infants.

Ohio does not have public data on pregnant women and the outcomes of their deliveries.

Kamilah Dixon-Shambley, MD, MA, Assistant Professor of OB-Gyn, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is scheduled to speak at the press conference, as is Lisa Egbert, MD, Obstetrician/Gynecologist, Paragon Women’s Care; President of the Ohio State Medical Association.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.