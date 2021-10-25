Ohio health leaders to discuss quarantine guidance for schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday about COVID-19 school quarantine guidance.

According to a press release, ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA will be sharing “an update about COVID-19 school quarantine guidance in Ohio.”

Currently, ODH has different quarantine guidelines for students who are vaccinated, wearing masks, or physically distanced.

There is no word on what the announcement might be.

Many school districts have had large numbers of students quarantined due to exposure.

The state began testing a program in September that gave families the option to quarantine but also offered the option of allowing exposed students to get tested twice and mask instead of staying home.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.