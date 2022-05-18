COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health is holding a COVID-19 press conference Wednesday amid rising coronavirus cases

ODH has not held a briefing to update the status of COVID-19 across the state for several months.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports 607 people are currently hospitalized with COVID.

Admissions are up in every age group, except one, ages 40-49.

Cuyahoga County remains the only county in the state considered to have a high transmission status, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

High transmission is considered 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.

However, most Northeast Ohio counties have increased to a substantial transmission status.

In late winter and early spring, Ohio had moved to low transmission in areas across the state.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will speak at 10 a.m. with OhioHealth’s medical director of infectious diseases, Dr. Joe Gastaldo.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.