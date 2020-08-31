Ohio health director signs order opening adult day care facilities, senior centers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Interim director of the Ohio Department of Health Lance Himes signed an order on Monday to open adult day care facilities and senior centers, which has remained closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The centers can open on Sept. 21 with reduced capacity and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Violations are second-degree misdemeanors that come with a fine up to $750 and as much as 90 days in jail, according to the order.

Facilities must require all employees to wear face coverings with a limited number of exceptions.

Other items on the checklist for facilities include actively encouraging sick employees to stay home, ensuring sick leave policies are up to date, separating employees who appear to have acute respiratory illness symptoms from other employees and frequently performing enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

The Ohio Department of Health encourages elderly people and those in other vulnerable populations to stay at home as much as possible.

