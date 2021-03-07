Ohio health department reports fewer than 800 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 978,471 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 735 cases reported today, along with a total of 17,502 deaths (including no additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 50,881 people.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 33 inpatients, and 2 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 925,655 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 113,037

Cuyahoga: 96,933

Hamilton: 73,923

Montgomery: 47,536

Summit: 40,720

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 1,929,773 or about 16.51% of the population, as of yesterday. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. No new numbers have been reported for the last 24 hours. We will update when those numbers are released.

DeWine implored Ohioans to continue following safety guidelines today:

We've all been traveling a long road. Now that vaccinations have begun, we're on the road back — but we're not there yet. Please continue following safety protocols until we're all protected. #InThisTogetherOhio https://t.co/3lWx4J9t3J pic.twitter.com/gjanzIscVN — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 7, 2021

Meanwhile colleges like The Ohio State University are rethinking spring break options: