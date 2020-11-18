Ohio health department delays release of daily coronavirus case number summary

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has yet to release the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon. According to the department’s site, the new case summary report has been delayed.

The department did not make clear when the numbers would become available.

Throughout the state, some county and city health departments have had trouble keeping up with reporting as cases have skyrocketed.

As of Tuesday, there have been 305,364 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 7,268 cases reported Tuesday, along with a total of 5,742 deaths (including 20 additional fatalities reported Tuesday).

Today, Gov. Mike DeWine came to Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland (as seen in the video above) to speak about the upcoming state-wide curfew, which goes into effect tomorrow.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: