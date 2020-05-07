Ohio hair salons and barbershops to reopen on May 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state’s hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and day spas can reopen on May 15. They are part of the latest phase to open Ohio’s economy back up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement also comes with a new set of rules for hair salons and barbershops designed to keep workers and client protected. The recommendations came from an advisory board created by the state late last month.

Clients may be required to wait in their cars for their appointments and only the client should enter the facility. Social distancing needs to be maintained in waiting areas. Magazines, samples and self-serve beverages will be removed.

Employees will wear masks and clients are encouraged to also wear face coverings. Businesses have the ability to make that mandatory.

There will be extensive cleaning in between each guest.

DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton temporarily closed barbershops, hair salons and nail salons on March 18. They were among the first businesses Ohioans called to reopen.

Along with personal services, restaurants can reopen to outdoor dining on May 15 and indoor dining on May 21.

As part of the gradual reopening, manufacturers, distributors, construction and general office environments could open again on May 4. The next wave includes consumer, retail and services on May 12.

