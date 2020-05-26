Ohio gyms, yoga studios prepare to reopen on Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– After more than two months of being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, gyms across Ohio will reopen their doors Tuesday.

“I’m ready to get back, our trainers are ready to get back,” said Josh Dickey, Sculpt Fitness owner.

Dickey will reopen his training gyms in Cleveland, Independence and Akron Tuesday morning.

“Although we are reopening, we aren’t flinging the doors open and filling it up. We won’t be at the percentage we were doing before this all happened. We definitely want to ease back into it,” Dickey said.

Dickey has implemented multiple health precautions, even a santizing fogger system that coats his gym’s ground and equipment.

“That lets people know we are definitely taking all the precautions. We are only letting so many trainers and clients in at at time. We have the equipment distanced so our clients feel comfortable being in there with other people,” Dickey said.

“First, it’s been stressful,” said Tami Schneider, who owns Cleveland Yoga.

Schneider has four locations, however, she is only reopening her Concord studio Tuesday morning.

“They are a newer studio and they are ready. They listened to their students, talked to the staff. They are much smaller scale,” Schneider said.

Schneider is waiting on reopening her Beachwood, Westlake and Little Italy studios. In Concord, the mats will be spaced more than 6 feet apart and yoga teachers will have protection.

“There will be sneeze guards for the teachers because the teachers face out. The students face the other way. We will kind of be boxed in, but there will be little room around us,” Schneider said.

When gyms across Ohio reopen, they will be required to maintain social distancing with regular disinfection of equipment before and after use, and clients will have to sign in for potential contact tracing.

Click here for the Ohio Department of Health’s protocols for reopening gyms, dance studios and fitness centers

“Everybody has their own feelings about what is going on here. We have to respect that. For the people ready to come back, our doors will be open for them. For those who are not, we will continue

training them virtually. And when the time is right, we will be able to bring them back,” Dickey said.