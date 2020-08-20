Ohio guidelines for spectators at sporting events include masks and assigned seating

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has released a health order outlining guidance for spectators at sporting events.

All outdoor venues are allowed whichever is less – 1,500 people total or 15% of the venue’s capacity.

For indoor venues that number is 300 or 15% of capacity.

The guidelines say seating should be assigned to allow for more than six feet of space between groups in each direction.

The order says the groups can be either 4 people or fewer, members of one household, or parents and dependents.

Masks are required for all spectators and staff.

The order asks spectators to conduct symptom assessments before attending and says gathering before or after games is not allowed.