Ohio grocers limit meat purchase quantities as coronavirus impacts food supply chain

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Popular Ohio grocery chains have begun limiting purchase quantities on meat due to the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Giant Eagle is now limiting purchases of ground beef and on-sale meat items to a quantity of two per transaction, in effort to “ensure availability of popular items” for all guests.

Kroger is limiting purchase quantities on ground beef, chicken and fresh pork, our sister station WCMH reports.

The grocer says that while there is plenty of protein available in the supply chain, some processors are experiencing challenges that have resulted in the purchase limit decision.

Kroger released the following statement to WCMH:

At Kroger, we feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers. There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges. At this time, in central Ohio we’ve added purchase limits on ground beef, chicken and fresh pork to support responsible shopping.

Meanwhile, Ty Higgins, media director for the Ohio Farm Bureau, explains that the coronavirus is impacting Ohio’s food supply system as a whole. He explained that the purchase limits will help eliminate hoarding situations while processing plants begin to resume normal-level operations.

Higgins released the following statement to FOX 8 regarding the situation:

COVID-19 has put a strain on our food supply system. Many beef, pork and poultry processing plants have recently been shut down temporarily or cut back their capacity due to coronavirus outbreaks among employees. This meant fewer amounts of meat being processed and that is why we are seeing grocery stores begin to put limits on meat products. We have reserves of all meats in cold storage and plants are now coming back online, but limits will help more people get the protein they need and eliminate hoarding situations like we saw with toilet paper and hand sanitizer a month ago until meat processing gets back to full capacity.

