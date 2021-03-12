Ohio governor will veto health restrictions without deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s still hoping a compromise is possible with fellow GOP lawmakers over a bill restricting governors’ public health powers during a pandemic.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly approved the latest attempt to curb those powers this week, including an ability for the Legislature to rescind a public health order after 30 days.

DeWine says the bill is unconstitutional and a violation of the separation of powers. The governor says it could tie the state’s hands in fighting highly contagious diseases like the Ebola virus.

GOP Senate President Matt Huffman calls the bill a chance for Ohioans to be part of the health order process.