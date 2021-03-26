Ohio governor to tour two coronavirus vaccination sites in Northeast Ohio

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. DeWine’s press conference Thursday.

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to visit two COVID-19 vaccination sites in Northeast Ohio Friday.

The first will be held at the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities in Canton.

He’s scheduled to speak at 10:45 a.m.

Ohio surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases earlier this week.

The first cases in Ohio were in March of 2020.

Now more than 3 million people have started the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

President Joe Biden has set a new goal of having 200 million shots during his first 100 days in office.

Later Friday, Governor DeWine will visit a vaccine site at Jewish Senior Housing of Akron.

That’s scheduled for 1 p.m.

Since Monday more than 160,000 people in Ohio have been vaccinated, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

That does not include Thursday or Friday numbers.

Vaccinations open to everyone over 16 on Monday in Ohio.