Ohio governor to talk about strain on Ohio’s hospitals, health care workers amid coronavirus spread

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a briefing about the spread of coronavirus in the state at 2 p.m. Thursday.

123 more people died from coronavirus in the latest information released from the Ohio Department of Health.

Cuyahoga County has seen the most deaths in the state, while Franklin County reports the most coronavirus cases.

7,777 people in Ohio have died since March from coronavirus, according to ODH.

832 of those deaths were in Cuyahoga County.

5,142 COVID-19-positive patients are being treated in Ohio’s hospitals.

ODH reported Wednesday’s numbers might be lower due to ‘technical difficulties’ with the lab reporting system.

The 7-day average for the state’s positivity rate is 14.5%, which is slightly lower than it has been.

FOX8.com will carry the press conference live

