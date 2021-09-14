Ohio governor to talk about COVID-19 case surge

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous press conference by Gov. DeWine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has remained largely silent for the last several weeks on the topic of surging COVID-19 cases in the state.

Since Thursday, there have been 35,273 new coronavirus cases reported to the Ohio Department of Health. (Editor’s Note: ODH data Sept. 9 – Sept. 14)

Case numbers have not been this high since January when COVID-19 cases had started to decrease in the state.

Now, new cases of people sick with COVID continue rising, with no plateau in sight.

The governor hasn’t spoken on the issue in more than a month.

In his last coronavirus press conference in August, he encouraged people to wear masks and get vaccinated and said he didn’t plan at that time to issue any mandate.

“…Individuals’ choices is the most important thing,” he said at the time.

Weekly press conferences on coronavirus in Ohio have been led by the new ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff with the steady message about getting vaccinated and wearing masks as cases rise and hospital staff growing fatigued.

There are no indications people will hear something different from the governor when he speaks Tuesday in a planned press conference.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports 1 in every 6 patients in the state’s hospitals is COVID-19 positive.

There are 3.427 people receiving coronavirus treatment.

1 in 4 are in intensive care, with 932 people in Ohio needing serious medical care.

There are 1,100 ICU beds available in the state, according to OHA.

Cases in children have also been increasing in Ohio.

159 children are among those hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s for kids ages 0 to 17.

That’s up 47.2% from a week ago and 381.8% from 4 weeks ago.

FOX8.com will stream the press conference and announce when it is happening live when word comes from the governor’s office.