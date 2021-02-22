Watch Live: Gov. DeWine holds rare Monday news conference as U.S. approaches 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding a rare Monday afternoon news conference about the status of the coronavirus response across the state.

This comes as the U.S. is set to pass 500,000 coronavirus deaths since the outbreak began in 2020, a statistic more than twice that of any other country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

That’s more than the entire population of Miami, Florida, which has 478,000 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

The first known deaths from the virus in the U.S. were in early February 2020 in California. Ohio has seen 16,812 deaths from coronavirus, although the department of health reports there will be a “fluctuation of death data going forward.”

The Ohio Department of Health recently reported there were some 4,000 overlooked coronavirus deaths in the state.

The state reports just over 1.4 million of its 11.69 million residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

For residents who want to be vaccinated and are in approved age groups, getting an appointment is a challenge.

The state has not yet put together a main sign-up site, and residents instead have to register with each individual health department and pharmacy. However, Gov. DeWine says that is something his team continues to work on.