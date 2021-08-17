Ohio governor to hold COVID-19 press conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will update the latest on the spread of COVID-19 and the impact of the Delta variant across the state Tuesday afternoon.

He’ll be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director, Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D.

The 21-day average of new COVID cases is 1854.

The governor has not indicated that he would be implementing any new mandates.

Most of the press conferences are encouraging vaccination and updating case numbers.

The press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.

The latest CDC data shows nearly all of Ohio under a high transmission rate of coronavirus.