Ohio governor to announce new COVID-19 vaccine incentives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine plans to hold a press conference Thursday about new incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“It’s a crisis,” Gov. DeWine said at an event in Rocky River Wednesday.

“We’re seeing our children’s hospitals fill up,” he continued.

“I’ve worked with children’s hospitals in Ohio for 30 years and I’ve never seen them as concerned as they are today.”

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, 158 children in the state are currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

That’s for ages 0-17.

OHA reports that is up more than 618% from four weeks ago.

The increase in COVID-19 cases at Ohio hospitals has led to increased wait times for families due to a higher volume of patients. The same is being seen at children’s hospitals.

“We’re going to announce tomorrow (Thursday) an incentive to get more young people vaccinated,” the governor said.

Governor DeWine says he’s also concerned about cases in people in their 20s and 30s as well.

There are 168 people ages 18 to 29 who are hospitalized with coronavirus in Ohio, and 319 people in the 30 to 39 age group, according to OHA data.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

FOX8.com will carry the press conference live.