Ohio governor says unused vaccines can go to 16 and up

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is allowing vaccine providers to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone 16 and older if an appointment is not filled so there is no vaccine waste.

He made the announcement while touring a vaccine site in Mahoning County Monday.

The vaccine will be made available to 16 and up on March 29.

Currently, 40 and up are eligible for the vaccine in Ohio, along with people in certain professions and who have certain medical conditions.

The governor says these steps will ensure that the state is using its entire allotment of vaccine used each week.

The governor will be talking about that, and Ohio reaching the 1-million mark for coronavirus cases in the state at a press conference Monday at 2 p.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.