Ohio governor says announcement coming this week on sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – While Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health have issued state orders on coronavirus safety for every sector of business, they have not issued guidelines on whether sports can safely continue.

Some school districts have kept sports while starting schools remotely.

Other districts have canceled all extra curriculars.

The state has issued guidance on practice for contact sports and non-contact sports competition, but questions have remained about whether the fall sports season will move forward at all levels – middle school, high school, college, and professional.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) said over the weekend the high school football season would be shortened to six games if the sport is approved by Governor Mike DeWine.

In college, the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday to discuss the upcoming football season.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told the Associated Press a big concern is “growing evidence and the growing pool of data around myocarditis.”

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart that has been found in coronavirus patients.

University presidents will make the final call on whether college football will be played this season.

At the professional level, many players have already opted out of the upcoming season because of health and safety concerns.

The governor’s next press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.