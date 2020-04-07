Ohio governor provides list of 167 inmates eligible for release

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a list of 167 inmates who could be eligible for early release because their sentences are nearly done or they're over 60 and meet certain conditions.

No violent or sex offenders would be released, or inmates with poor prison records or domestic violence convictions, or if they were previously imprisoned. The cases would go before the Ohio Parole Board as soon as Friday.

Read the list here

The announcement comes with 14 inmates having tested positive as of Tuesday, most at Marion and Pickaway correctional facilities. The state says at least 27 staff members at four prisons have tested positive, but most at Marion.

Five of 28 prisons are now under full quarantine. The inmates to be released would be low-level offenders likely near the end of their sentences and wouldn't include violent or sex offenders.

In eastern Ohio, members of the Ohio National Guard began arriving at the federal prison in Elkton to help after seven inmates tested positive, said guard spokeswoman Stephanie Beougher.

Of three additional inmates who have died, one tested positive for COVID-19 and tests are pending on the two others. The guard members are medical workers, including doctors and nurses.

Ohio houses about 49,000 inmates.