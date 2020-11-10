Ohio governor plans evening address Wednesday about ‘critical stage’ in coronavirus fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio governor Mike DeWine will deliver an address Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The speech will “discuss the critical stage Ohio is at in battling COVID-19 and its impact on Ohio moving forward,” according to a press release from his office Tuesday.

Gov. DeWine will not hold his Tuesday afternoon briefing.

The state’s positivity rate has jumped to a 9.4%.

It had been just over 2.5% in September.

Just four days ago, Ohio saw more than 5,000 cases in one day and then saw a similar increase the following day.

DeWine has previously said he had no plans to implement another shutdown.

New numbers will be released Tuesday at 2 p.m.