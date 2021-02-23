Ohio governor orders flags lowered for 500,000 Americans who died of COVID-19

Editor’s Note: The video above is Governor DeWine talking about the coronavirus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tuesday ordered flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the 500,000 Americans who died of coronavirus.

President Joe Biden had already made the decree Monday for federal property.

The governor said flags would be lowered at all public buildings and grounds.

The order lasts through sunset on Friday, February 26.

NPR reports the milestone of half a million deaths exceeds the worst-case projections from the beginning of the pandemic.

500,585 people in America have died of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The first cases of coronavirus in the United States were reported on Jan. 21, 2020, according to the Associated Press.

The first cases in Ohio were reported in March of 2020.

Since then, more than 16,000 people have died, but the Ohio Department of Health says it is still trying to place 4,000 overlooked COVID-19 deaths.

The governor’s next briefing on the status of coronavirus in Ohio is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

