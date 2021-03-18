Coronavirus in Ohio: Gov. DeWine to give update as more get vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday to give an update on the status of the state’s coronavirus response.

Get the shot

Register for the vaccine here

The governor has been touring the state this week, checking out vaccination distribution across Ohio.

Yesterday, Fran and I stopped by to visit this @rosscohealth vaccination clinic at @OHIOChillicothe. We're so grateful to those hosting clinics throughout the state to help ensure that everyone who wants to be vaccinated can get vaccinated. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/lHUHzy1w5z — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 18, 2021

A big THANK YOU to Dr. Chawla, the @ShelbyHealth, and everyone else who made today’s vaccination clinic possible! Keep up the good work! https://t.co/Wdw6hJrZjd — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) March 16, 2021

He visited the Wolstein Center Tuesday, where he announced that by the end of the month, all Ohioans would be eligible to receive the vaccine who are over 16.

Nearly 2.5 million people have started the coronavirus vaccine in Ohio.

That number is up by more than 65,000 in the last 24 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Wolstein Center will be vaccinating 3,000 people Thursday, and eventually, ramp up to 6,000 people a day.

Appointments filled up quickly after the governor announced that eligibility would be opening up for everyone.

He says the mass vaccination sites are releasing appointments strategically with FEMA’s help.