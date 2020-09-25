Ohio governor lifts restriction limiting teams to one game per day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine have revised a coronavirus health order regarding rules for sports at all levels.

The change removes the verbiage that only allowed “one contest or game in any calendar day.”

It had been included initially to limit exposure, but the governor and health department now believe it is safe to remove it.

Previously the order limited games per day, except in cases where athletes were playing the same teams or players.

That lifts restrictions for things like tennis, cross-country meets, golf, and bowling.

