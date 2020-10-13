Live video: Ohio governor holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a media availability on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

There have been 171,626 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,017 deaths in the state since the pandemic began, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It is presumed that 144,903 people have recovered.

There were 1,447 cases, 12 deaths, 123 hospitalizations and 13 intensive care unit admissions reported to the state health department in the last 24 hours.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: