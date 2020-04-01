Ohio governor asks lenders to help small businesses by suspending payments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order on Wednesday to help small businesses with mortgage and rent payments during the coronavirus shutdown.

He called the order a plea to lenders and landlords to work with small businesses. It asks them to suspend payments for at least 90 days in hopes of avoiding foreclosures.

DeWine said it only applies to businesses that have closed because of COVID-19 and that businesses that can still pay rent should do so.



"You know that the federal government stopped the foreclosure on residential mortgages. You know that through actions of the legislature, the courts have the ability to suspend eviction," said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

"But there is a connectivity problem. If someone can't pay their rent and we're not evicting them, then the person who owns the complex isn't getting the money they need to pay their commercial loan. So we are creating a 90-day pause," he said.

Over the last few weeks, DeWine ordered the closure of non-essential businesses under his stay-at-home order in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.