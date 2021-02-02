Ohio governor and first lady to receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine are scheduled to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

The governor is 74-years-old.

Ages 70 and up, as well as school faculty are able to receive the vaccine this week.

They’ll be among the 7% of the state’s residents who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

The governor has been criticized for a slow rollout of the vaccine.

However, Gov. DeWine says the state simply has not received enough vaccine.