Live video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides update on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on coronavirus at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

It appears he will not be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton or Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 39,162 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 2,421 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 325 cases, 17 deaths, 70 hospitalizations and 40 intensive care unit because of coronavirus were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 6,667
  • Cuyahoga: 4,939
  • Hamilton: 2,918
  • Marion: 2,695
  • Lucas: 2,372

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 303
  • Cuyahoga: 287
  • Lucas: 267
  • Mahoning: 195
  • Summit: 185

