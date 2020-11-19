Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to provide update on coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health is also expected to release the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state at that time. Wednesday’s data was released later in the day and was incomplete with thousands or reports pending review.

On Thursday, DeWine’s statewide 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew goes into effect. It is not intended to prevent people from going to work, seeking medical care or getting food. Retail must close at 10 p.m., and restaurants can stay open past 10 p.m. for delivery and pickup only.

“The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way virus lives is when it goes from one person to another. We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control.”

